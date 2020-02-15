Xi’s article on fighting novel coronavirus epidemic to be published

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes video calls to hospitals in Wuhan receiving patients with severe conditions, hears reports from the central guiding team in Hubei Province and the provincial headquarters on the prevention and control of the epidemic, and extends regards to medical workers on the frontline, at Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — An article by President Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus will be published Sunday on Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The article is the transcript of a speech by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. ■