Xi’s G20 speech illustrates China’s responsible role, experts say

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit illustrates China’s role as a responsible country, experts have said.

Xi put forth four proposals at Thursday’s summit via video. He called on G20 members to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against the COVID-19 outbreak, forge a concerted global effort to control and treat the virus, support the leading role of international organizations to tackle the pandemic, and bolster coordination of global macro-economic policy.

“Xi’s speech during the summit is a good example of the global power’s responsible behavior,” said Dr. Benyamin Poghosyan, chairman of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies of Armenia.

Xi’s emphasis on international solidarity and China’s large-scale assistance to other nations in the fight against COVID-19 “are of utmost importance,” the expert said, expressing appreciation for China’s efforts and sacrifices in battling the epidemic which has bought time for other nations to be better prepared.

A Chinese team of health experts sent to provide assistance to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Iraq work in Baghdad, Iraq, March 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Xi’s call for all G20 members to restore confidence in the global economy by cutting tariffs, removing barriers and facilitating unfettered flow of trade, shows the world what a truly responsible major country should do under Xi’s leadership, said Constanza Jorquera, a scholar at the School of Politics of at Diego Portales University in Chile.

China’s anti-epidemic measures such as locking down hard-hit cities and imposing large-scale quarantines once drew criticism, but the measures have proven necessary during the crisis, Jorquera said.

Xi’s emphasis on China’s efforts to stabilize the global economy, his proposal to enhance macro-economic policy coordination, and his call for G20 members to work collectively, are needed to instigate a global recovery, said Maher Al-Haj, general manager of Al-Atta’a Foundation, affiliated to Dar Al-Watan for Press and Publication.

Echoing Xi’s remarks, Fadi Qattar, CEO of Muscat Media Group, said that victory over the global epidemic requires cooperation and support of all countries, leaders and people.

Xi’s proposal for holding a G20 health ministers’ meeting demonstrates China’s commitment to fighting the pandemic and advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Swaran Singh, professor at the Center for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament at India’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The fact that G20 leaders have already accepted the proposal reflects their satisfaction with China’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the expert added.

China’s success has brought hope to humankind, enabling the country to play a leading role in the global fight against COVID-19, Singh said.

Local people greet members of the third Chinese medical team with an elbow bump instead of handshake as the medics arrive at Milan Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, March 25, 2020. (Xinhua)

Xi’s speech reflects China’s humanitarian spirit and moral principles in dealing with international and regional issues, said George Alam, a writer and political analyst from Lebanon.

Countries and leaders should respond to the Chinese president’s call to take a more unified approach to limit the impact of the crisis on the global economy, Alam said.

Xi’s call for an all-out global war against the COVID-19 outbreak is an invitation for countries to set aside their own interests and strive for the greater well-being of humanity, said Kamel Mhanna, president of Amel Association International, a Lebanese non-governmental organization.

“The Chinese president presents a truly remarkable human model” to combat the pandemic, Mhanna said. ■