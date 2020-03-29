Xi’s G20 speech shows China’s commitment to cooperation in COVID-19 fight, experts say

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the extraordinary G20 leaders’ summit on Thursday has shown China’s commitment as a major country to promoting international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight, experts have said.

Ren Minghui, assistant director-general for universal health coverage, communicable and noncommunicable diseases of the World Health Organization, said Xi’s speech demonstrated China’s stance on the global fight against COVID-19 and the perfection of public health emergency response system.

In the process of the establishment of a public health emergency response mechanism worldwide, China has actively shared its experience and provided financial and technical assistance to cope with the Ebola virus and other global actions for epidemic prevention, Ren said.

He added that China has effectively controlled the COVID-19 epidemic, which has brought hope to global epidemic prevention and control.

Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain’s 48 Group Club, said that China has set an example for the world and earned time for the world to battle the pandemic.

As to the Xi-proposed notion of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said it is a great contribution to the world as it leaves behind the concepts of excessive self interest and focuses on the huge benefits that can come from cooperation.

Giray Fidan, a Turkish sinologist working for the Ankara Hacibayram Veli University, said that “the extent of the virus revealed the fact that facing such a big problem that threatens the entire humanity, all countries must act together and cooperate.”

Under such circumstances, Xi’s emphasis on building a strong global network of control and treatment has vital importance for humanity, Fidan added.

Jannie Rossouw, head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, said that “other countries where the disease is still escalating could learn a lot from China and its measures and strategies.”

“The countries need to work together to come with a coordinated plan on how to boost the economy and reduce the virus,” said Rossouw.

Lee Hee-ok, director of the Sungkyun Institute of China Studies at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, said that in the global response to COVID-19, China has provided useful reference for other countries to explore and carry out their own epidemic prevention and control efforts.

Major infectious diseases are common enemies of mankind, said Lee, adding that the extraordinary G20 leaders’ summit is significant because it will help countries bridge differences in understanding, coordinate actions with others and strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation.

Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, agreed with Xi’s proposals during the summit.

Virus knows no borders, said Moshi, adding that China, still facing an arduous epidemic prevention and control task, has sent medical experts to Italy, Iran and other countries, provided medical supplies and shared anti-virus experience.

China has implemented the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind with concrete actions, which has fully demonstrated China’s responsibility as a major country and the importance of unity and coordination to tackle the crisis, Moshi added.