Xi’s pledge of COVID-19 aid, experience sharing widely applauded

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to continue to share good practices and assist countries affected by COVID-19 has won applause from observers from across the globe.

“China will be more than ready to share our good practices, conduct joint research and development of drugs and vaccines, and provide assistance where we can to countries hit by the growing outbreak,” said Xi in a speech at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit on Thursday.

“China’s swift and determined steps to fight the coronavirus, as well as its efforts to help other countries by sending medical experts and protective materials, or organizing video conferences for medical experts, are excellent,” said Christine Bierre, editor-in-chief of France’s Nouvelle Solidarite magazine and an expert at Schiller France Institute.

The first batch of medical supplies donated by Chinese foundations arrives in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2020. (Xinhua)

Bierre said she hopes that other countries “will be able to adhere from their hearts” to this concept of “a community with a shared future for mankind.”

China has generously shared its experience, technical and medical equipment and personnel with many countries to help them combat COVID-19, said Gerishon Ikiara, an economics lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the role China has been playing in the ongoing war against the coronavirus, Ikiara noted.

China is doing a good job and being responsible by offering useful reference and providing medical support to other countries, said Abdulaziz Alshaabani, Saudi journalist and researcher on China.

Chinese medical expert Yang Honghui (L) instructs an Iraqi medical worker on operating a nucleic acid detection machine at a new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) lab in Baghdad, Iraq, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua)

China has achieved a great deal in containing the epidemic at home, said Alshaabani, adding that “the experience is worth learning.”

China has always been keen to provide information and details in fighting COVID-19 with the WHO, a practice praised by the organization on many occasions, said Awad Baqwer, former chairman of the Omani Journalists Association.

Baqwer said he also noticed that China has shared information and experience, and sent medical teams and aid to many countries. ■