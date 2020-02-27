Xi’s special envoy to attend Uruguayan presidency handover ceremony

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Li Ganjie will attend the Uruguayan presidency handover ceremony in Montevideo on March 1.

Li, also minister of ecology and environment, is to attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Uruguayan government, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay’s National Party won the Latin American nation’s presidential election in late November, 2019. He will assume the presidency on March 1, when the mandate of current president Tabare Vazquez concludes. Enditem