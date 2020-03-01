Xu Zhen’s 14 works to be exhibited at National Gallery of Australia

A staff member installs a piece of artwork by Chinese artist Xu Zhen at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 28, 2020. From March 14 to September 13, 2020, Xu Zhen’s 14 works will be exhibited at the National Gallery of Australia. The exhibition is named Xu Zhen: Eternity V.S. Evolution, which showcases the artist’s work from early videos to more recent monumental sculptures. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)