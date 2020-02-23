Xur Destiny 2 Location LIVE: Where is Xur, What is he selling today? – Feb 21

Where is Xur? The Destiny 2 exotic gear merchant’s location changes every week. So here’s everything you need to know including the latest from Bungie ahead of his arrival on February 21.

Destiny 2 Xur Location Confirmed!

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 today? The exotic gear merchant, otherwise known as the Agent of the Nine is live in the game and ready to sell you some new exotic weapons and armor in exchange for your legendary shards.

This week, Xur’s location is on the EDZ. He can be found near ‘The Winding Cove‘. He’s selling the stock listed below.

Xur Exotic Stock February 21 – 25

• The Colony – Grenade Launcher – 29 Legendary Shards

• Raiden Flux – Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Mask of the Quiet One – Titan Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Crown of Tempests – Walock Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Xur will also be selling the Five of Swords (Nightfall Challenge Card) and the isochronal engram which should give you a Year 1 or Year 2 Exotic that you don’t already have in your collections.

Original Story Follows – This week, Destiny 2 very much feels as though it’s on the cusp of a new season; namely because we are on the cusp of a new season.

A new teaser cinematic was released this week, and whilst news might be slow for the Destiny community, there’s still more Fractaline donations to farm.

Though little is happening, the most recent ‘This Week At Bungie’ blog post has seem fit to still tease the upcoming new season, writing:

“In the weeks to come, your victory over the Red Legion on Mercury will be complete. A new Season is on rapid approach and with it comes new mysteries, threats, and activities to plunder for rewards.”

Though it might be quiet, we can still rely on the games favourite vendor to appear every Friday. So once again, we’re hoping that old squid face Xur brings some decent exotic stock for guardians to purchase using their legendary shards.

If you’re new to the game, this is a good opportunity to grab some Year 1 and Year 2 exotics for your collection.

And those still hazy on how this all works, read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know, including the Xur start time to get yourself new exotics.

Destiny 2 Review | Devil’s Ruin Quest | Destiny 2 Horned Wreath| Destiny 2 Captive Cord | Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms| Destiny 2 Withered Plumes| Destiny 2 Bound Manacle| Destiny 2 Necromantic Strand | Destiny 2 Leviathan’s Breath Quest | Destiny 2 Xenophage Quest

Where is Xur Today? February 21-25

As many will know, Xur will arrive later today (February 21), ready to sell you some more exotic weapons and an assortment of different exotic armor for Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

That being said, the Destiny 2 vendor isn’t live in the game just yet and should you attempt to search for him at the time of writing you won’t find him on any planet in the system. Thankfully you don’t have to wait long.

Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 this afternoon at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET.

For those wondering, Xur will arrive at this time every week until March 29, 2020. After that date, Daylight Saving Time begins and the clocks move forward again.

When Xur does eventually return later today, he’ll be hunched over in a corner peddling his exotic wares to passers-by. But where? That’s you’re the second question you’re no doubt asking, right?

Right now we can’t give you a specific location for where you’ll find the mysterious merchant, because he spawns in a random location of his choosing every Friday.

That said, he will always appear in the same spots you’ve always found him in-game these past few years.

So that’s either on the EDZ (near ‘Winding Cove’), IO (by ‘Giant’s Scar’), Titan (next to ‘The Rig’), Nessus (on the barge near ‘Watcher’s Grave’) or potentially in the Tower (at the back of ‘the Hanger’).

There’s no suggestion he’ll be on the Moon – which is only available with the Shadowkeep expansion – so don’t bother looking on that planet.

And remember, since the release of Destiny 2 Forsaken , Xur no longer displays a vendor icon on destination maps. So it’s going to take us (and you) a few extra minutes to find his secret location.

If you check back at 5pm GMT today, (on the dot) we’ll have all the information you need on where he’s located, what he’s selling and whether it’s actually worth spending your legendary shards.

This is more of a PSA in the event you want to know what exotics you may have missed out on last week, and those which are unlikely to return again this week.

So for those who want to know, last week Xur was on the Barge near ‘ Watcher’s Grave ‘ selling the stock listed below:

Xur Exotic StockFebruary14 – 18

• Tractor Cannon – Exotic Shotgun – 29 Legendary Shards

• The Dragon’s Shadow – Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Starfire Protocol – Warlock Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Wormgod Caress – Titan Gauntlet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

As most players likely know, Xur stopped selling these items earlier this week, on Tuesday, when the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset removed Xur from the game.

But needless to say, it’s unlikely we’ll see these exotics available again this week, and we suspect Xur will spawn in a location other than Nessus so Bungie can mix things up.

If you do see anything you like when he spawns today, be sure to buy it quickly before he departs once again next Tuesday, on February 25, 2020.