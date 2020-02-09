Xur Destiny 2 Location Today: Where is Xur and what is he selling February 7?

Where is Xur? The Destiny 2 exotic gear merchant’s location changes every week. So here’s everything you need to know including the latest from Bungie ahead of his arrival onFebruary 7.

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 today? The exotic gear merchant, otherwise known as the Agent of the Nine, is ready to sell you some new exotic weapons and armor in exchange for your legendary shards.

This week you’ll find Xur in The Tower, near The Hanger. He’s selling the stock listed below.

• Black Talon – Sword – 29 Legendary Shards

• Knucklehead Radar – Hunter Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Lion Rampant – Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Aeon Soul – Warlock Gauntlet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Xur will also be selling the Five of Swords (Nightfall Challenge Card) and the isochronal engram which should give you a Year 1 or Year 2 Exotic that you don’t already have in your collections.

Further below you’ll find a look at the exotics available.

Original Story Follows – Where is Xur today in Destiny 2? The question all Guardians ask themselves every Friday. But before we delve into Xur’s next location and more let’s take a quick second to get players up to speed on the latest goings on in D2.

If you missed the news, the new Crimson Days event has been confirmed and begins next week. The first three Empyrean Foundation goals have also been met and Bungie are planning a hotfix for next Tuesday to address some of the games key issues. Want to know more, then you should certainly catch up with the latest ‘This week at Bungie’ blog post.

And don’t forget, those in-game Twitch Prime rewards are still available. The first gear drop is live now and will be available until February 25 so grab it whilst you can. It includes the SUROS Regime Auto Rifle, the Coup de Main Ornament, the Skyline Flipside Exotic Ghost Shell, and the unsecured/OUTCRY Exotic ship.

Now you’re all caught up, let’s talk Xur, who returns later today ready to sell his exotic stock for those willing to trade their legendary shards.

Those new to the game, this is your perfect chance to grab some Year 1 and Year 2 exotics.

And those still hazy on how this all works, read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know, including the Xur start time to get yourself new exotics.

Where is Xur Today? February 7-11

As many will know, Xur will arrive later today (February 7), ready to sell you some more exotic weapons and an assortment of different exotic armor for Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

That being said, the Destiny 2 vendor isn’t live in the game just yet and should you attempt to search for him at the time of writing you won’t find him on any planet in the system. Thankfully you don’t have to wait long.

Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 this afternoon at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET.

For those wondering, Xur will arrive at this time every week until March 29, 2020. After that date, Daylight Saving Time begins and the clocks move forward again.

When Xur does eventually return later today, he’ll be hunched over in a corner peddling his exotic wares to passers-by. But where? That’s you’re the second question you’re no doubt asking, right?

Right now we can’t give you a specific location for where you’ll find the mysterious merchant, because he spawns in a random location of his choosing every Friday.

That said, he will always appear in the same spots you’ve always found him in-game these past few years.

So that’s either on the EDZ (near ‘Winding Cove’), IO (by ‘Giant’s Scar’), Titan (next to ‘The Rig’), Nessus (on the barge near ‘Watcher’s Grave’) or potentially in the Tower (at the back of ‘the Hanger’).

There’s no suggestion he’ll be on the Moon – which is only available with the Shadowkeep expansion – so don’t bother looking on that planet.

And remember, since the release of Destiny 2 Forsaken , Xur no longer displays a vendor icon on destination maps. So it’s going to take us (and you) a few extra minutes to find his secret location.

If you check back at 5pm GMT today, (on the dot) we’ll have all the information you need on where he’s located, what he’s selling and whether it’s actually worth spending your legendary shards.

This is more of a PSA in the event you want to know what exotics you may have missed out on last week, and those which are unlikely to return again this week.

So for those who want to know, last week Xur was on IO , near Giant’s Scar next to ‘Watcher’s Grave selling the stock listed below:

Xur Exotic StockJanuary 31 – February 4

• Fighting Lion – Grenade Launcher – 29 Legendary Shards

• Lucky Pants – Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Starfire Protocol – Warlock Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Peregrine Greaves – Titan Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

As most players likely know, Xur stopped selling these items earlier this week, on Tuesday, when the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset removed Xur from the game.

But needless to say, it’s unlikely we’ll see these exotics available again this week, and we suspect Xur will spawn in a location other than Nessus so Bungie can mix things up.

If you do see anything you like when he spawns today, be sure to buy it quickly before he departs once again on Tuesday 11 February 2020.