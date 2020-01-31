Xur Destiny 2 Location: Where is Xur and what is he selling January 31?

Where is Xur? The Destiny 2 exotic gear merchant’s location changes every week. So here’s everything you need to know including the latest from Bungie ahead of his arrival on January 31.

Where is Xur today in Destiny 2? The question all Guardians ask themselves every Friday. But before we delve into Xur’x Location, Inventory and a whole lot more, let’s get you up to speed on all things D2.

Last night Bungie dropped a whole lot of Destiny 2 news ahead of the release of Empyrean Foundation, which many believe is the first stage towards the return of PvP Trials of Osiris. Well, we can only hope.

On top of that, there’s good news for Twitch Prime members, with plenty of in-game rewards up for grabs. The first gear drop is live now and will be available until February 25. It includes the SUROS Regime Auto Rifle, the Coup de Main Ornament, the Skyline Flipside Exotic Ghost Shell, and the unsecured/OUTCRY Exotic ship.

For the time being though, today will see the return of Xur, the games favorite hooded vendor ready to sell his exotic stock in the hope of earning more legendary shards on behalf of The Nine.

Those new to the game, this is your perfect chance to grab some Year 1 and Year 2 exotics.

And those still hazy on how this all works, read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know, including the Xur start time to get yourself new exotics.

Destiny 2 Review | Devil’s Ruin Quest | Destiny 2 Horned Wreath| Destiny 2 Captive Cord | Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms| Destiny 2 Withered Plumes| Destiny 2 Bound Manacle| Destiny 2 Necromantic Strand | Destiny 2 Leviathan’s Breath Quest | Destiny 2 Xenophage Quest

Where is Xur Today? January 31 – February 4

As many will know, Xur will arrive later today (January 31), ready to sell you some more exotic weapons and an assortment of different exotic armor for Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

That being said, the Destiny 2 vendor isn’t live in the game just yet and should you attempt to search for him at the time of writing you won’t find him lurking about. Thankfully you don’t have to wait long.

Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 this afternoon at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET.

For those wondering, Xur will arrive at this time every week until March 29, 2020. After that date, Daylight Saving Time begins and the clocks move forward again.

When Xur does eventually return, he’ll be hunched over in a corner peddling his exotic wares to passers-by. But where? That’s you’re second question, right?

Right now we can’t give you a specific location for where you’ll find the mysterious merchant, because he spawns in a random location of his choosing every Friday.

That said, he will always appear in the same spots you’ve always found him in-game these past few years.

So that’s either on the EDZ (near ‘Winding Cove’), IO (by ‘Giant’s Scar’), Titan (next to ‘The Rig’), Nessus (on the barge near ‘Watcher’s Grave’) or potentially in the Tower (at the back of ‘the Hanger’).

There’s no suggestion he’ll be hiding on the Moon – which is only available with the Shadowkeep expansion – so don’t bother looking on that particular planet.

And remember, since the release of Destiny 2 Forsaken , Xur no longer displays a vendor icon on destination maps. So it’s going to take us (and you) a few extra minutes to find him.

Check back at 5pm GMT today, (on the dot) for all the information you need on where he’s located, what he’s selling and whether it’s actually worth spending your legendary shards.

This is more of a PSA in the event you want to know what exotics you may have missed out on last week, and those which are unlikely to return again this week.

So for those who want to know, last week Xur was on Titan ,near The Rig next to ‘Watcher’s Grave selling the stock listed below:

Xur Exotic Stock January 24 – 27

• Monte Carlo – Auto Rifle – 29 Legendary Shards

• Orpheus Rig – Hunter Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Actium War Rig – Exotic Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Verity’s Brow – Warlock Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

As most players likely know, Xur stopped selling these items earlier this week, on Tuesday, when the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset removed Xur from the game.

But needless to say, it’s unlikely we’ll see these exotics available again this week, and we suspect Xur will spawn in a location other than Nessus so Bungie can mix things up.

If you do see anything you like when he spawns today, be sure to buy it quickly before he departs once again on Tuesday 28th January 2020.