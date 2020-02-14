Xur Destiny 2 Location: Where is Xur and what is he selling today, February 14?

Where is Xur? The Destiny 2 exotic gear merchant’s location changes every week. So here’s everything you need to know including the latest from Bungie ahead of his arrival on February 14.

Love is in the air for Destiny 2 fans, with the Crimson Days event in full swing. But today they’ll ask the most important question of all – Where is Xur?

Before we get to our cloaked friend, let’s have a quick catch up with the latest news from the ‘This Week At Bungie’ blog post from last night.

For one thing, the Empyrean Foundation event continues to keep Guardians busy, but there’s yet more Fractaline to donate, billions, in fact, to just reach stage seven and unlock the final Triumph for the Savior Seal.

We can also look forward to a new Iron Banner next week, and Seasonal armor mods further afield next season.

Now you’re all caught up, let’s talk Xur, who returns later today ready to sell his exotic stock for those willing to trade those precious legendary shards.

Anyone new to the game, this is your perfect chance to grab some Year 1 and Year 2 exotics for your collection.

And those still hazy on how this all works, read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know, including the Xur start time to get yourself new exotics.

Where is Xur Today? February 14-18

As many will know, Xur will arrive later today (February 14), ready to sell you some more exotic weapons and an assortment of different exotic armor for Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

That being said, the Destiny 2 vendor isn’t live in the game just yet and should you attempt to search for him at the time of writing you won’t find him on any planet in the system. Thankfully you don’t have to wait long.

Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 this afternoon at 9am PST, 12pm EST, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET.

For those wondering, Xur will arrive at this time every week until March 29, 2020. After that date, Daylight Saving Time begins and the clocks move forward again.

When Xur does eventually return later today, he’ll be hunched over in a corner peddling his exotic wares to passers-by. But where? That’s you’re the second question you’re no doubt asking, right?

Right now we can’t give you a specific location for where you’ll find the mysterious merchant, because he spawns in a random location of his choosing every Friday.

That said, he will always appear in the same spots you’ve always found him in-game these past few years.

So that’s either on the EDZ (near ‘Winding Cove’), IO (by ‘Giant’s Scar’), Titan (next to ‘The Rig’), Nessus (on the barge near ‘Watcher’s Grave’) or potentially in the Tower (at the back of ‘the Hanger’).

There’s no suggestion he’ll be on the Moon – which is only available with the Shadowkeep expansion – so don’t bother looking on that planet.

And remember, since the release of Destiny 2 Forsaken , Xur no longer displays a vendor icon on destination maps. So it’s going to take us (and you) a few extra minutes to find his secret location.

If you check back at 5pm GMT today, (on the dot) we’ll have all the information you need on where he’s located, what he’s selling and whether it’s actually worth spending your legendary shards.

This is more of a PSA in the event you want to know what exotics you may have missed out on last week, and those which are unlikely to return again this week.

So for those who want to know, last week Xur was in The Tower , near The Hanger selling the stock listed below:

Xur Exotic StockFebruary 7 – 11

• Black Talon – Sword – 29 Legendary Shards

• Knucklehead Radar – Hunter Helmet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Lion Rampant – Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

• Aeon Soul – Warlock Gauntlet Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

As most players likely know, Xur stopped selling these items earlier this week, on Tuesday, when the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset removed Xur from the game.

But needless to say, it’s unlikely we’ll see these exotics available again this week, and we suspect Xur will spawn in a location other than Nessus so Bungie can mix things up.

If you do see anything you like when he spawns today, be sure to buy it quickly before he departs once again on Tuesday 18 February 2020.