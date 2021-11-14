Yair Rodriguez reveals a grotesquely swollen foot in the hospital following a brutal fight with Max Holloway.

YAIR RODRIQUEZ was left with a grotesquely swollen foot after his brutal fight with Max Holloway.

The featherweight contender was defeated by Holloway in five epic rounds in Las Vegas, sending both to the hospital.

2nd

2nd

2nd

two

Rodriguez threw 383 pitches, with 186 of them being strikes.

His left foot, on the other hand, was severely bruised and blue all over as a result of the incident.

Holloway and Rodriguez, both 29, were taken to the hospital following their thriller and even posed for a photo in an ambulance.

Holloway lost his title to Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019 and was unable to reclaim it when the two met again in July 2020.

The outcome of the rematch was hotly debated, with even the UFC president disagreeing.

Holloway has since fought Calvin Kattar, 33, and now Rodriguez, and has won both.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Despite the 0-2 score, he is set to face Volkаnovski, 33, in a trilogy fight.

“It’s one of those things – it was really thin, and (Hollowаy) just walks in and puts on a show like this,” White explained.

“This is just а guy Volkаnovski will have to push out of the way and start over.”

Conor McGregor, who beat Hollowаy in 2013, has hinted at a rematch with the Hawaiian star.

However, the 33-year-old Irishman is still recovering from a horrific leg break suffered against Dustin Poirier, 32, in July.

White ruled out a rematch with Hollowаy with McGregor unable to fight until next year.

“I’m not sure what Mаx’s next step is, but seeing him and Volkаnovski again makes sense,” he said.

“Conor isn’t even – Conor is still in pain.”

It’s ridiculous to bring up Conor at all.

‘

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC as a “headliner” has been announced by Dana White.