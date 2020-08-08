Yangtze River cruises resume as epidemic wanes

Yangtze River cruises at the scenic section of the Three Gorges in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality resumed service Friday, marking a recovery of the sector affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

River cruises between Chongqing and Yichang City in central Hubei Province are hugely popular with travelers.

Cruises on the country’s longest waterway had been suspended since Jan. 22 due to the epidemic outbreak. Under the coordination of the Ministry of Transport, seven cruise ships on the Yangtze River were even enlisted as “water hotels” for medical staff battling COVID-19 in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, from February.

The Chongqing municipal bureau of transport said it has ensured that cruise vessels and ports are thoroughly disinfected. All crew of the cruise ships must test negative for COVID-19, while service vessels should prepare necessary disinfection materials for passengers.

Meanwhile, only individuals from low-risk areas are permitted to purchase tickets. When boarding their vessels, passengers must have their body temperature and “health QR code” displayed for check.