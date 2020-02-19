Yankees OF Judge dealing with cranky shoulder

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge did not participate in batting practice during the team’s first day of full-squad workouts at spring training Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder injury.

“He’s been here a couple of weeks and dealing with a little crankiness, soreness, in his shoulder so we’ve been treating him and want to make sure we treat it conservatively and get him in a good spot before we hit the ground running with him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said from camp in Tampa, Fla.

Boone added that Judge has already undergone an MRI that showed “what his shoulder’s always been.” Judge was hitting in a batting cage when he arrived in Florida, but the Yankees are shutting down both his hitting and throwing for the time being. He did participate in light workouts Tuesday.

“We don’t think it’s a big issue, but while we have the time on our side, we want to make sure we’re smart and get this out of there completely and then we roll,” Boone said.

Judge likely will miss the first game of spring training Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year old batted .272 last season with 27 home runs and 55 RBIs in 102 games. He missed two months with a left oblique strain.

Judge is a career .273 hitter and has hit 110 home runs with 246 RBIs over parts of four seasons, all with the Yankees. The two-time All-Star was the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

–Field Level Media