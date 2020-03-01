Yankees OF Judge (shoulder) to undergo testing

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is set to undergo more tests on his injured right shoulder and chest, and his status for the season opener remains uncertain, according to published reports.

Judge is set to have another round of testing Monday, two days after feeling discomfort while taking part in hitting drills, Newsday reported. The 27-year-old slugger has yet to play in a game this spring, and there is no timetable for his return.

“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern with it, just trying to kind of figure out what exactly is going on there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to reporters.

When healthy, Judge is one of the most prolific power hitters in the majors. He hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season, and the two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games.

Boone said Judge described the discomfort to him in simple terms.

“Just kind of in his chest when he hits, he feels it down here, kind of under his pec,” Boone said.

The Yankees are scheduled to open their season on the road March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Time-wise, we’re still fine,” Boone said to reporters. “It’s just I don’t know what we’re dealing with here in the next several days. The bottom line is if he starts playing in games a week, 10 days out (before the start of the regular season), he’d be technically fine. But first things first is getting him to that point, and I don’t know when that is.”

