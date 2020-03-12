Yankees P Britton (wrist) struck by comebacker

New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton suffered a bruised right wrist after being struck by a line drive in batting practice Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

He walked off the field in visible discomfort, but the team said X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

The two-time All-Star reliever was pitching to Erik Kratz when the veteran catcher’s liner drilled Britton in the wrist.

Britton, 32, was 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances during his first full season with the Yankees in 2019.

New York acquired him from Baltimore at the July 2018 trade deadline.

Britton led the American League with 47 saves for the Orioles in 2016 and is 34-23 with a 3.07 ERA and 145 saves in 397 games (46) starts with Baltimore (2011-18) and New York.

–Field Level Media