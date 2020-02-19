Yankees slugger Aaron Judge says Astros should be stripped of 2017 title because ‘it wasn’t earned’

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge believes the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.

‘You cheated and you didn’t earn it,’ Judge said Tuesday after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout. ‘That’s how I feel. It wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end and knowing that we’re competing, we’re competitors.

‘The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever is the better player, better person comes out on top. To know that another team had an advantage that, nothing you can really guard against, I just don’t feel like that’s earned’.

Major League Baseball concluded the Astros used a video camera to steal catchers’ signs in 2017, including during the postseason, and in 2018. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were each suspended for one season, then were fired by the team. Houston was fined $5 million and stripped of its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

‘It affected a lot of games, no matter what anybody says’, Judge said. ‘It affected the game big time. People lost jobs, people lost money, people lost a lot of things important to them.’

No players were punished by MLB.

‘I wasn’t a fan of the punishment, I thought that was a little weak for a player-driven scheme,’ Judge said, ‘that no players involved got any punishments’.

Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game AL Championship Series in 2017, winning all four home games, and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series.

‘To hear that you got cheated out of that opportunity, that’s tough to kind of let go,’ Judge said.

Judge finished second to the Astros’ José Altuve in that year’s voting for AL MVP.

Judge backed the position of Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who felt the penalties imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred were insufficient.

‘I think Darvish was the one that said, if you’re playing in the Olympics and win a gold medal and find that you cheated, you don’t get to keep that medal,’ Judge said.

He agreed with teammate Gleyber Torres, who said Monday that he thought the Astros also broke rules in 2019 when the Yankees lost the AL Championship Series in six games.

‘To think that they cheated and won it all in ’17, to think that they just clear-cut stopped ’19 or ’18, it’s tough for me to say that’, Judge said. But we’ll never really now, to be honest.’

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO ‘STEAL SIGNS’? In baseball, catchers indicate the type of pitch the pitcher should throw by using their throwing hand to flash a series of signs between their knees while crouched behind the plate. One of those signs will be an indicator that typically precedes the specific pitch call. Traditionally one finger means ‘fastball,’ while two fingers mean ‘breaking ball,’ but modern teams have more complex hand signals. Sign stealing is a legal and time-honored part of baseball as long as it is done with the naked eye – say, by a baserunner standing on second. Using technology is prohibited, and that is what the 2017 and 2018 Astros as well as the 2018 Red Sox are accused of doing. Theoretically, a hitter who knows the upcoming pitch would have a tremendous advantage.

Manfred said Sunday he wasn’t 100 percent sure the Astros didn’t violate rules in 2019 but it was his best judgment that they didn’t.

Judge said the whole Yankees team is ‘driven’ this year after the Astros scandal and falling just short of a pennant twice in three years.

‘There’s a different level of focus’, Judge said. ‘These boys are ready. We got to go out there and finish it this year.’

The sign stealing will remain on Judge’s mind.

‘It’s always going to be in the back of your head a little bit’, Judge said. ‘You’re always going to have that bad taste in your mouth, thinking about it and hearing about it, but at some point we’re going to move on and we’re going to move forward and continue growing this game. That’s what I care about is growing this game.’

Judge’s teammate Giancarlo Stanton did not hesitate to explain the kind of advantage the Astros were giving themselves in 2017 and 2018.

‘If I knew what was coming in ’17, I probably would have hit 80 plus home runs,’ said Stanton.

‘It would have been better if there was an apology or explanation on their side,’ he added. ‘We know that (the Astros) don’t really care to give an apology or explain their side, and it showed by their response. As players, we know that. You know the repercussions of doing something like that, and you’re only really sorry because you got caught.’