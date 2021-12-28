Year of Variants: A Resilient Virus Marks a Watershed Moment in 2021

In January, the reconciliation of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt with Qatar, as well as US President Donald Trump’s impeachment, made headlines.

The signing of a reconciliation deal with Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt to end a three-year feud, the US House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump, and US aerospace company SpaceX setting a new record with the successful launch of 143 small satellites into space were among the top news stories in January around the world.

– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares that 2021 will be a year of recovery and reform in a variety of areas.

– Terrorists attack two villages in southwestern Niger, killing at least 100 civilians.

– Kane Tanaka, the oldest living person according to the Guinness Book of World Records, celebrates her 118th birthday; she was born on Jan.

– One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a church in the Texas state of the United States.

– An 82-year-old man with underlying health issues becomes the first person to receive the OxfordAstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom.

– Faustin-Archange Touadera is re-elected president of the Central African Republic for a second term.

– During the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt sign a reconciliation agreement with Qatar, ending a three-year feud.

– Pro-Donald Trump rioters descended on the US Capitol as lawmakers prepared to sign off on Vice President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine procedure leading up to Inauguration Day.

– Sudan agrees to normalize relations with Israel as part of a US-sponsored agreement.

– After the Electoral College votes are certified by Congress, President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

– Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has surpassed Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, to become the world’s richest person.

– A Turkish communication satellite is launched into orbit by SpaceX.

– According to the European Union’s climate monitoring service, 2020 will be the warmest year on record in Europe.

– After taking off, an Indonesian passenger plane with 62 people on board crashes into the sea.

