Years after ex-Giants player Lawrence Taylor was caught paying an underage prostitute, he was ‘arrested on sex offender violations.’

Years after being caught paying an underage prostitute, Lawrence Taylor was ‘arrested on sex offender violations.’

According to TMZ Sports, NFL star Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday.

According to jail records, the former New York Giants linebacker was booked at 8.45 p.m. and stayed for a few hours.

The specifics of Taylor’s arrest have yet to be revealed, but he is suspected of committing sex offender violations.

Taylor admitted to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011.

Taylor was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl he claimed he mistook for a 19-year-old at the time.

According to the outlet, he has been arrested numerous times in the past, including attempting to buy drugs from undercover cops.

More to come…

