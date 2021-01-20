Yellen urges Congress to “act big” with COVID-19 relief package amid Republican opposition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, on Tuesday urged the U.S. Congress to “act big” with a new COVID-19 relief package despite opposition from Republicans.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen said at her confirmation hearing virtually held by the Senate Finance Committee.

“Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden. But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big,” Yellen said, adding she believes the benefits will “far outweigh” the costs in the long run.

“The pandemic has caused widespread devastation. Whole industries have paused their work. Eighteen million unemployment insurance claims are being paid every week. Food bank shelves are going empty. The damage has been sweeping,” she said.

Yellen made the remarks after Biden last week unveiled a 1.9-trillion-U.S. dollar COVID-19 relief proposal, which draw opposition from a growing number of congressional Republicans.

“With the trillions already in the pipeline, and close to 1 trillion of relief enacted just a few short weeks ago, it is important to focus efforts on pandemic relief. Now is not the time to enact a laundry list of liberal structural economic reforms,” Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Tuesday at the hearing.

“Dr. Yellen, if confirmed, you can be instrumental in helping generate an environment for bipartisan efforts and reasoned debate,” Grassley said.

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, also said at the hearing that Biden’s proposed spending package does not help Americans most in need, and makes it harder to come to a bipartisan agreement.

“The only organizing principle that I can discern is it seems to spend as much money as possible, seemingly for the sake of spending it,” Toomey said.

While grilled by lawmakers on the impact of ballooning fiscal deficit and debt, Yellen stressed that “the most important thing” that the country can do today to put its economy on a path of fiscal sustainability is to defeat the pandemic and provide relief to the American people.

“We really have to worry about scarring due to this pandemic of workers and the loss of small businesses,” she said.

Yellen also defended Biden’s proposal to boost the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, noting that raising the minimum wage would really help many of those workers and the likely impact on job losses is “minimal.”

“The minimum wage debate is just starting, and it’s unclear if it will be in the final package. There needs to be 60 Senate votes for it to pass, so there will be some needed negotiation,” Ryan Sweet, a senior director at Moody’s Analytics, wrote Tuesday in an analysis.

Recent victories in two Senate runoff elections in Georgia would allow Democrats to split the 100-seat U.S. Senate 50-50 with Republicans, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be in a position to cast the tie-breaking vote. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration would secure enough votes for a new relief package.

Yellen’s confirmation hearing did not alter the policy assumptions in Moody’s baseline forecast that the U.S. Congress would pass a 750-billion-dollar relief package in the first quarter of the year, much less than Biden proposed, according to Sweet.

Yellen, a well-regarded economist and former chair of the Federal Reserve, is not expected to face any serious opposition from U.S. senators, as all eight living former U.S. treasury secretaries have urged the Senate to quickly approve her nomination.

If confirmed, Yellen said her first task as treasury secretary will be helping Americans endure the final months of this pandemic and keeping people safe while getting them back to work.

“But then there is the longer-term project. We have to rebuild our economy so that it creates more prosperity for more people and ensures that American workers can compete in an increasingly competitive global economy,” she said.

Yellen noted that well before the pandemic, Americans were “living in a K-shaped economy, one where wealth built on wealth while working families fell further and further behind.”

Yellen’s hearing also came as the U.S. economic recovery is losing momentum amid surging coronavirus cases. U.S. employers slashed 140,000 jobs last month, marking the first monthly decline in employment since April 2020, according to the Labor Department.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed the grim milestone of 400,000 on Tuesday. The country remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 25 percent of the global cases and nearly 20 percent of the global deaths. Enditem