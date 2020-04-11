Yelp announces workforce reduction due to COVID-19 impact

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 (Xinhua) — Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder and CEO of U.S. company Yelp, on Thursday announced that the company is reducing the size of the workforce through a combination of layoffs, furloughs, and reduction of hours due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stoppelman said in an internal email to all employees, “In all of our nearly 16 years, I’ve never seen a crisis of this magnitude and impact on our business … Today we will let 1,000 of our colleagues go and furlough approximately 1,100 more, while reducing hours for others.”

“The physical distancing measures and shelter-in-place orders, while critical to flatten the curve, have dealt a devastating blow to the local businesses,” Stoppelman said, adding that interest in restaurants has dropped 64 percent since March 10, and the nightlife category is down 81 percent. Gyms and similar businesses are down 73 percent, and salons and other beauty businesses are down 83 percent.

“It will have a direct impact on our own revenues,” he said.

Before considering layoffs, the San Francisco-based company has already reduced spending on the servers and implemented cost savings at the top, including 20-30 percent pay cuts for all executives. “Beyond not taking a salary, I also will not vest any of my 2020 stock awards for the remainder of the year,” Stoppelman said.

Yelp, which focuses on recommending local businesses and offering online reservation service, had some 6,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2019.