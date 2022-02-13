Yemen confirms the kidnapping of three UN employees.

According to the Council of Ministers, efforts are underway to free abducted workers.

ADEN, ADEN, ADEN

Three UN workers were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Abyan, Yemen’s government confirmed Saturday.

According to Saba, the official Yemeni news agency, the Council of Ministers met in Aden following the kidnappings.

The workers are being released and their safety is being ensured, according to the Council.

“On Friday evening, unidentified gunmen abducted Akem Sofiol, the director of the United Nations Office for Security and Safety in Aden,” said Adel al-Awsji, the security chief of the Lauder directorate in Abyan province.

Mohamed al-Maliki, the office’s general coordinator, and Mazen Bawazeer, the office’s security coordinator, were also abducted, he said.

According to the official, gunmen in the Suwayda area stopped the UN employees’ car as they were driving to Aden to assess residents’ needs and took them to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers are being sought in a manhunt.

The kidnapping has yet to be linked to any specific group.

Beyza Binnur Donmez wrote the article.