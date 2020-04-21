Yemen declares Aden ‘disaster area’ amid floods

ADEN, Yemen

The Yemeni government on Tuesday declared the temporary capital, Aden, an “area of disaster” due to damages caused by flash floods.

“Aden city is the area of disaster because of damages and massive losses,” Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said on Twitter.

He called on brotherly and friendly countries to provide support to the Yemeni government to contain the catastrophe.

Four people, including three children, were killed in floods that hit Aden on Tuesday.

The country’s infrastructure has been heavily affected by war with the Houthi rebel group.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat