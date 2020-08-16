Yemen: Dozens of rebels killed in Saudi-led airstrikes

SANAA

Dozens of Houthi rebels were reportedly killed and injured in two coalition airstrikes in northern Yemen, according to the Yemeni army on Sunday.

A military statement said two Saudi-led airstrikes targeted rebel groups attempting to retake locations lost to Yemeni forces east of al-Hazm, the capital of al-Jawf province.

The statement said dozens of rebels were killed and injured, but without giving an exact figure.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the claim.

On Saturday, the Yemeni army said 25 rebels were killed in clashes in al-Jawf.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara