Yemen floods destroy 4 heritage buildings in historic Old City of Sanaa

SANAA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Rains and flash floods in Yemen completely destroyed four buildings and damaged 30 others in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site of the Old City of Sanaa, residents told Xinhua on Sunday.

Parts of the wall surrounding the city were collapsed during the week-long rains.

Several families fled their houses after they were partially collapsed.

There are no reports of casualties yet.

The old city of Sanaa was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the UNESCO in 1986.

The old city has been inhabited for more than 2,500 years. The 6,000 mud-brick tower houses are decorated with geometric patterns of white plaster and stained glass windows.

The city was added on the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2015 after the eruption of the civil war. Enditem