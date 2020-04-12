Yemen reports 1st COVID-19 case

ADEN, Yemen, April 10 (Xinhua) — The Saudi-backed Yemeni government declared on Friday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country’s eastern province of Hadramout.

“The first confirmed case of coronavirus was recorded in the government-controlled province of Hadramout. The health situation of the infected patient is stable who receives medical care,” said a statement released by the Supreme National Emergency Committee.

The statement said that all the medical teams and concerned agencies have started taking necessary measures to deal with the situation in Hadramout.

It added that more details about the first case will be introduced during a press conference by the country’s official health spokesperson in Hadramout later in the day.

Earlier in the day, the local government in Hadramout directed the security forces to impose a curfew in four districts of Hadramout for 20 hours and continue closing the public markets and mosques there.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition announced a unilateral two-week cease-fire in an attempt to curb any potential outbreak of COVID-19 in the war-ravaged country.

Plagued by cholera, malnutrition, and diphtheria, Yemen lacks the ability to cope with deadly epidemics as its five years of civil war has almost destroyed its healthcare system.