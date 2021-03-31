Yemen: Saudi-led coalition attacks 25 Houthi positions

YEMEN

A total of 25 Houthi rebel positions came under attack by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Wednesday, according to a news website.

Citing a security source, the pro-Houthi Ansarullah website reported that coalition forces carried out 21 airstrikes in Marib province and four in Hajjah province.

The source added that the attacks negate allegations that the coalition forces are working for peaceful solutions.

The coalition has yet to comment on the claims.

On Sunday, the forces said they had destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by Houthi rebels towards a city in Saudi Arabia.

The move came shortly after two drones launched by the Iran-aligned rebels towards the same city were shot down.

Yemen has been ravaged by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with 30 million people accounting for 80% of the population needing humanitarian assistance and protection.

