Yemen: Senior brigadier killed in clashes with Houthis

ADEN, Yemen

A senior military official was killed Wednesday in clashes between Houthi rebels and government forces in eastern Yemen, according to military sources.

“We extend our condolences to the Yemeni people, administration, and the Armed Forces for the martyrdom of Brigadier General Abdul Ghani Mohammad Salman,” the Yemeni Defense Ministry and General Staff said in a written statement.

Salman was killed while fulfilling his national duty by defending his country against the Houthi militias, according to the statement.

No details regarding the attack were disclosed but a military source close to the government said Salman was killed in clashes in Marib province.

Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks in recent weeks to take control of oil-rich Marib province, an important stronghold of the legitimate government and home to the headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry.

Yemen has been ravaged by violence and instability since 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 a Saudi Arabia-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign to roll back Houthi territorial gains.

It has since caused one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises with 80% of the population in need of assistance and protection.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara