Yemen: The United Nations condemns an air strike on a detention center that killed at least 70 people and is expected to rise in the coming days.

Yemen: The United Nations condemns an air strike on a detention center in Yemen that killed at least 70 people, with the death toll expected to rise.

According to Médecins Sans Frontières, it is impossible to know how many people were killed, and one hospital received 200 casualties.

After the facility in Saada, a stronghold of the Houthi rebel movement, was hit on Friday, people have been searching for survivors among the ruins.

In the midst of a growing humanitarian crisis in the country, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “escalation must stop.”

De-escalation has also been advocated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The attack has been denied by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the rebels since 2015.

However, it added that the site was not on a list of places it had agreed not to target with the UN.

MSF’s Yemen chief, Ahmed Mahat, told the AFP news agency that it’s “impossible to know how many people have been killed.”

“Many bodies are still at the scene of the air strike, and many people are still missing,” he said.

“It appears to have been a heinous crime.”

Rescuers were still pulling bodies from the rubble hours after the strike, according to the BBC.

The Houthi rebels’ TV station showed men clearing debris by hand.

Yemen’s conflict has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and thrown the country into a humanitarian crisis.

However, after the Houthi rebels launched a drone and missile attack on the UAE, a coalition member, on Monday, the coalition’s air strikes have increased.

The attack resulted in the deaths of three civilians.

“This escalation needs to stop,” Mr Guterres said at a news conference on Friday.

Other attacks have been reported across Yemen, according to a spokesperson for the UN chief.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “An airstrike on telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah has also significantly disrupted vital internet services across much of the country.”

“The Secretary-General calls for swift, effective, and efficient action.

