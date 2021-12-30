Yemeni bodies are delivered to their final resting place by former boy scouts.

Yemeni bodies are carried to their final resting place by former boy scouts.

Since 2016, volunteers in Yemen have recovered approximately 2,000 bodies.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

While political efforts to end Yemen’s seven-year conflict remain stalled, a former boy scout and his small team are busy recovering bodies from the battlefield and bringing relief to their families.

Hadi Jumaan, 35, the director of the Humanitarian Mediators for Rights and Development Foundation (HMRDF), said that since 2016, he has been working to remove hundreds of bodies from Yemen’s war fronts.

He told Anadolu Agency, “We act as a humanitarian mediator to bring the warring parties closer together by reclaiming the dead bodies from fighting fronts and handing them over to their families or to the relevant authorities.”

Since 2016, Jumaan’s team has been able to recover approximately 2,000 bodies, according to Jumaan.

“The group has successfully taken out about 225 corpses in Marib alone since January 2021,” he added.

His group also searches for missing people, mediates prisoner exchanges, and helps detainees get released.

Since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

There is no money.

Since 2016, Jumaan’s team has helped release over 300 prisoners and hundreds of detainees, according to Jumaan.

“In August 2015, I began working in this field with a group of former boy scouts on a volunteer basis.

“It all began when one of my friends asked me to retrieve the bodies of his brothers from battlefronts close to my city,” he explained.

“After contacting some local military leaders and social figures, I was able to persuade them to agree to get the bodies out, as well as other bodies.”

The calls from desperate families to remove their loved ones’ bodies from battlefronts “never stopped,” and in 2016, Jumaan’s team was able to establish its own NGO.

According to a recent United Nations report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 100,000 by the end of 2021.

