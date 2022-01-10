In the year 2021, more than 1,170 Yemeni civilians were killed or injured.

In 2021, Yemeni civilians were killed or injured over 1,170 times.

Attacks killed 403 civilians, according to the National Commission of Inquiry, including 30 women and 48 children.

ADEN, Yemen

According to the National Commission of Inquiry, the number of direct and indirect attacks on civilians increased significantly in 2021.

Despite the fact that 296 civilians died as a result of the explosions of mines and explosive materials, the statement did not provide any additional information on who was responsible for the attacks.

Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst%20man-made%20humanitarian%20crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 2030%20million%20people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

*The author of this article is Gozde Bayar.