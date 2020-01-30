Yemeni government soldiers secure front in Hajjah Province

Yemeni government soldiers pose for photos at a front in Hajjah Province, Yemen, Jan. 26, 2020. Relative calm prevails in some areas of Yemen, including Hajjah Province, in light of the escalation of heavy fighting in Nehm district between government forces and the Houthis. The clashes and airstrikes have escalated on several fronts in Nehm distrcit of Sanaa following missile attack in adjacent Marib Province which was blamed on the Houthi rebels. (Photo by Mohammed Alwafi/Xinhua)