Yemeni gov’t forces declare killing of 13 Houthi rebels in Taiz 

ADEN, Yemen, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s government forces declared on Monday the killing of about 13 Houthi rebels during hours of an armed confrontation in the southwestern province of Taiz.

“The national military forces managed to repulse an armed attack launched by the Houthis against the eastern parts of Taiz,” the government forces said in a statement released by the state-run Saba News Agency.

Several Houthis rebels were also injured during the armed confrontation, the statement added.

No information, however, was given about the casualties among the government soldiers.

On Sunday, the media center of the pro-government Giants Brigades announced deadly artillery shelling on the Houthi sites in western Taiz.

The city center of Taiz is currently under the control of the Yemeni government, while the outskirts of the city and areas in the countryside of the province are still witnessing armed confrontations between pro-government forces and the Houthi rebels.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.