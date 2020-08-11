Yemeni gov’t records 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1,804 in total

ADEN, Yemen, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Yemen’s government-controlled provinces increased to 1,804 on Sunday, as seven new cases were added.

The Yemeni Health Ministry said in a brief press statement that during the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the government-controlled areas increased to 913 since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on April 10.

The government added that the death toll from the respiratory disease climbed to 515 in different areas under its control, including the southern port city of Aden.

The Yemeni government called on donors and relevant international humanitarian organizations to provide support to help contain the pandemic.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa. Enditem