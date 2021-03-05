Yemeni gov’t urges int’l community to aid deteriorated economy

ADEN, Yemen, March 3 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s government on Wednesday warned the international community of its collapsing economy.

According to a statement released by the Yemeni government, the Iran-backed Houthi militia continue attacking the northeastern oil-rich province of Marib, where displaced people are densely inhabited. Meanwhile, Yemen is suffering from economic collapse as its national currency continues to deteriorate.

The new power-sharing government, based in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, called on the international community to economically back the country by providing international humanitarian aid.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, leader of the new cabinet which is equally formed between the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and other political parties, held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The discussion involved a range of topics, including the outcome of Monday’s high-level pledging conference for Yemen and the country’s political and humanitarian situation amid Houthi militia’s ongoing military escalation against Marib, according to the statement.

The Yemeni Prime Minister briefed Guterres on his country’s economic hardships and difficult humanitarian situations, as well as the pressing challenges that require urgent interventions by the UN and brotherly countries, and called for stopping depreciation of the country’s national currency to avert a large-scale famine, said the statement.

Guterres voiced his concern about the situation in Marib and the humanitarian implications of the undergoing fighting, reiterating his call for an overall cease-fire and engaging in inclusive peace discussions, according to a statement released by the state-run Saba News Agency.

At the pledging conference convened on Monday, Guterres requested 3.85 billion U.S. dollars to fund humanitarian operations in Yemen for 2021. However, the exact amount of total pledges made was 1.67 billion U.S. dollars.

“Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence,” Guterres said.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government. Enditem