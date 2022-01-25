Yemeni internet has been restored after a four-day outage.

Yemen’s internet has been restored after a four-day outage.

Internet service has been disrupted as a result of strikes on a telecommunications facility in Hudaydah by a Saudi-led coalition.

Yemeni capital SANAA

According to local residents, Internet service was restored in Yemen early Tuesday after a four-day outage.

After Saudi-led coalition airstrikes targeted a telecommunications facility in the port city of Hudaydah, the Arab country has experienced widespread internet outages.

In all Yemeni provinces, including those controlled by the legitimate government, the Houthi group controls internet and telecommunications services.

Sanaa is home to the state-run telecom company, while Hudaydah is home to the marine cable that connects the capital to the rest of the country.

Houthi rebels are in control of both Sanaa and Hudaydah.

Following a Houthi attack that killed three people in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Saudi-led coalition has increased its attacks on Yemen in recent days.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

The situation has gotten worse thanks to a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government.

Yemen now has one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, requiring aid and protection.

According to UN estimates, over 13 million people are in danger of starvation.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.