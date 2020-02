Yemeni people take part in a rally against the recent airstrike in province of al-Jawf, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb. 19, 2020. An airstrike in the Yemeni northeastern province of al-Jawf on Feb.15 killed at least 31 civilians and injured 12 others, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)