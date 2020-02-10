Yemeni politician killed by unknown gunmen 

ADEN, Yemen, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Unknown gunmen opened fire and killed a local Yemeni political leader in the country’s southern province of Dhalea on Thursday, a security official told Xinhua.

“Unknown gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire from their assault rifles and killed Abdul-Raqib Ali, a leader of Yemen’s Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah political party,” the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

The Yemeni politician died immediately at the scene after receiving several gunshots.

According to the source, the assassinated politician served previously as director of the chamber of commerce in the city and was one of the key social figures in Dhalea.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the drive-by shooting attack.