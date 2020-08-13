Yemeni president leaves for U.S. for annual medical checks

ADEN, Yemen, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s internationally-backed President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi left his temporary office in the Saudi capital Riyadh and headed to the United States for annual medical checks, the state-run Saba News Agency reported Thursday.

Hadi left for the United States late on Wednesday, a government official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The Houthi rebels aligned with Iran launched a large military campaign and seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in late 2014, forcing Hadi and his government to flee into the southern port city of Aden.

Subsequently, the pro-Houthi forces backed by armored vehicles attacked Aden, leading Hadi to escape into exile in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia along with other Arab countries intervened militarily and began pounding the Houthi-controlled Sanaa in March 2015 in response to an official request from Hadi to protect Yemen and roll back Iran’s influence. Enditem