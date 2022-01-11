Yemeni rebels claim the Saudi-led coalition seized a fuel ship.

Yemeni rebels claim the Saudi-led coalition has seized a fuel ship.

ANKARA

Houthi rebels in Yemen accused the Saudi-led coalition of seizing a fuel ship on Wednesday.

Despite having a UN license, the Saudi-led coalition seized the Splendour Sapphire fuel ship, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The ship was carrying over 24,000 tons of mazut, a heavy, low-quality fuel oil, and was taken to a Saudi port in the southwestern province of Jazan, according to the broadcaster.

The Saudi government and the coalition have yet to respond to the rebels’ allegations.

Yahya Saree, a rebel spokesman, said his group shot down an Emirati spy drone in Shabwah province in southeastern Yemen earlier on Wednesday.

Coalition warplanes struck Houthi positions in the provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda, according to Al-Arabiya TV in Saudi Arabia.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.