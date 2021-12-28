Yemeni rebels have temporarily allowed UN flights to land at Sanaa International Airport.

Last week, flights were halted at the airport due to Saudi-led airstrikes.

Yemeni capital SANAA

After a week of suspension due to Saudi-led airstrikes, Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced on Tuesday the temporary resumption of UN aid flights to Sanaa airport.

Flights to the airport were resumed on Monday, according to a statement from the rebel-run Civil Aviation Authority, “after communications and navigation devices were temporarily fixed.”

“The UN and international organizations in Yemen have been informed that the long-term operation of these devices cannot be guaranteed,” it added.

Following Saudi-led airstrikes, Houthi rebels last week halted UN aid flights to the airport.

The coalition said it hit “legitimate military targets” at the airport after years of fighting the Iran-aligned rebels.

Except for humanitarian flights by the UN and other international organizations, the Saudi-led coalition has halted air traffic at Sanaa airport since 2016.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

According to a recent UN report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by year’s end.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.