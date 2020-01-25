Yemeni students study with light of candles due to electricity cut in Sanaa, Yemen

Yemeni high school students study with light of candles due to the electricity cut at their house in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 24, 2020. The International Day of Education is marked on Jan. 24. As of the end of 2019, the war in Yemen has forced more than two million children out of school and put 3.7 million others at high risk, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)