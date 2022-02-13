Yemenis are living in “extreme poverty” as a result of rising food prices, according to the World Food Programme.

Yemenis are facing ‘extreme poverty’ due to rising food prices, according to the World Food Programme.

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis is exacerbated by the local currency’s depreciation.

Yemeni capital SANAA

The UN World Food Program (WFP) issued a warning on Sunday, citing rising poverty among Yemeni families as a result of the country’s ongoing civil war.

The World Food Programme said in a statement that “currency depreciation and rising food prices have pushed many in Yemen into extreme poverty.”

As a result, “hunger is on the rise, leaving many people in need of assistance,” according to the report.

The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal against the US dollar, which reached over 1,200 riyals in 2022, has exacerbated the humanitarian situation.

The local market price of the dollar was 215 Yemeni riyals before the outbreak of the Yemeni conflict in 2014.

Due to a lack of funding for life-saving activities in Yemen, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Monday that “11 million people [in Yemen]will end up closer to starvation.”

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributed to this article.