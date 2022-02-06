Yemenis’ mental health services are ‘extremely limited,’ according to the World Health Organization.

Yemen (SANAA)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that mental health services for Yemenis are “extremely limited” in the war-torn country.

“While the country is bombarded by conflict, access to mental health services in Yemen is very limited,” the UN agency said in a statement.

According to Yemeni and UN reports, mental health cases in the conflict-torn country have risen as a result of ongoing fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels, as well as difficult living conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, Japan has provided diagnostic psychological kits to Yemeni hospitals in an effort to alleviate the Arab country’s mental health shortage.

“Twenty-three diagnostic psychological kits were provided to 15 governorate hospitals, and eight kits were provided to the National Mental Health Programme,” the statement continued.

Yemen’s eight-year conflict has resulted in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in desperate need of aid and protection.

According to UN estimates, over 13 million people are at risk of starvation.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.