Yemen’s gov’t declares Aden disaster area following heavy rains

ADEN, Yemen, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Saudi-backed Yemeni government on Wednesday declared the country’s southern port city of Aden an area of disaster following heavy rains and flash flooding that killed 10 people and injured nearly 30 others.

“The country’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik called on brotherly and friendly countries and relief organizations to help the government face this crisis and contain its devastating effects,” said a statement released by the state-run Saba News Agency.

The flood caused by heavy rains resulted in the killing of 10 people and injured nearly 30 others in different neighborhoods of Aden, considered as the country’s temporary capital.

An official of Aden’s local government told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that two people died in the Aden’s Al Mualla district, while five others died in Sirah district.

Three other children from one family died when their house collapsed in Aden’s district of Crater, according to the official.

Ambulances sent several other citizens to the nearby medical centers for treatment of injuries caused by the flood that struck their houses in Aden.

Local residents said that electricity power outages, water and communications cut-off struck all the neighborhoods of Aden due to the heavy rains accompanied with strong winds.

They said that scores of the citizens’ houses were badly affected or partially damaged by the heavy rains that continued for hours in Aden.

Some residents are in fear of epidemics spread in the rainy season as the ongoing civil war has damaged more than half of Yemen’s health facilities and disabled much of the infrastructure for clean water and sanitation.

Cholera in Yemen has set the world’s highest record with the infection of 1 million people and over 2,000 have been confirmed dead since 2017, according to the World Health Organization.