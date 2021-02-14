Yemen’s Houthi militia launches new attacks on Saudi airport: official TV

SANAA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Yemeni Houthi militia said that they launched on Sunday new attacks on the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with two bomb-laden drones, according to the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah Television.

“They attacked accurately,” Yahya Sarea, spokesman of the Houthi military, said in a statement aired by the television.

“It came in response to the escalation by the aggressors,” he said, referring to the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthi militia toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

This was the latest in a series of Houthis’ cross-border attacks against the kingdom, most of which were foiled before reaching their targets, according to the coalition’s reports.

On Wednesday, the Houthis attacked the Abha airport, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, no injuries were reported, said the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government. Enditem