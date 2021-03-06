Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Saudi oil facility

SANAA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they launched on Thursday a missile attack towards a large Saudi oil facility in the kingdom’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

“The missile force targeted Saudi Aramco oil company in Jeddah and hit it accurately,” Sarea said in the statement aired by the group’s al-Masirah television.

He said that his group also launched another attack on a “significant target in King Khalid Airbase in the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait, by using a bomb-laden drone.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces said they “intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards the Saudi southwestern region of Jazan,” Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported, citing a statement by the coalition as saying.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government. Enditem