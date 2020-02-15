Yemen’s Houthis claim downing Saudi-led warplane 

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they shot down a “Torando warplane” belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition in the northern province of al-Jawf, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported on Friday.

“The plane was downed with advanced ground-to-air missile in al-Masloub district,” the television cited a statement by the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying, without providing further details.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-allied Houthi rebels since March 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.