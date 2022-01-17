Yemen’s Houthis claim to have launched a missile and drone attack on the UAE.

The Houthis in Yemen claim to have used missiles and drones to attack the UAE.

Yemeni coalition strikes positions in northern Sanaa.

Yemeni capital SANAA

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen announced Monday that it had targeted sensitive locations in the United Arab Emirates.

Three fuel trucks exploded and a fire broke out at a construction site near Abu Dhabi International Airport earlier today, killing three people and injuring six others, according to authorities in the Gulf country.

Two Indians and a Pakistani were reportedly killed.

Many Arab countries, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned the attack.

The operation, codenamed “Yemeni Hurricane,” was launched in response to the “US-Saudi-Emirati escalation” in Yemen, according to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree.

Using five ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones, Saree’s group targeted the airports of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the oil refinery in the Mussafah area of Abu Dhabi, and “a number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities.”

He also advised foreign companies, nationals, and residents to stay away from key sites and facilities in the UAE for their own safety, citing the threat of further attacks.

In a statement, the UAE stated that it reserves the right to respond to the attacks and that such attacks will not be tolerated.

Late Monday, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition issued a statement confirming the targeting of Houthi leaders in northern Sanaa, according to the Saudi-run news agency SPA.

However, the statement provided no information about the figures targeted.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or around 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.