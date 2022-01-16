Yemen’s population is growing hungry, according to the United Nations.

Yemenis face increasing hunger, according to the United Nations.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, millions of Yemenis will receive reduced food rations this month.

Yemen (SANAA)

The UN refugee agency UNCHR said on Twitter that “displaced families in Yemen are facing rising hunger due to a reduction in food assistance.”

Over half of Yemen’s four million displaced people “live in areas classified as emergency food situations,” according to the report.

“Millions will receive reduced food rations in January,” the UNCHR said, citing a lack of funding by UN relief and aid agencies in Yemen, including the World Food Programme.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.