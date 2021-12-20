Yemen’s Sanaa airport is under airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen’s Sanaa airport is under attack by a Saudi-led coalition.

‘Legitimate military targets,’ according to the coalition.

Yemen (SANAA)

On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had carried out airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport, which is controlled by the Houthis.

The airstrikes were “precise” and targeted “legitimate military targets,” according to a coalition statement cited by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The airstrikes, according to the statement, were in response to cross-border attacks using airport facilities.

The coalition urged civilians and UN workers to flee the area prior to the airstrikes.

The Houthi rebel group has not responded to the airstrikes.

Except for humanitarian flights by the UN and other international organizations, the Saudi-led coalition has halted air traffic at Sanaa airport since 2016.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

According to a recent UN report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by the end of the year.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.